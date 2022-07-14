Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside

MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry.

The actress made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s hearts. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

She has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.

On the personal front, Natasa Stankovic is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya.

She has time and again set major family goals for her fans and followers. She is quite active on social media and often shares adorable pictures with her husband Hardik Pandya and son Agastya.

Recently, Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram and dropped a couple of super cute pictures with Agastya. There is no doubt they are the cutest mother-son duo in the town. Sharing the pictures, the actress asked her fans, “who does agu look like?” The question elicited lovely responses from netizens. While some said he looks like her, others said he looks like Hardik. We came across comments such as ‘Youuuuuuuuuuu...no second thought....I've been noticing this since birth’, ‘Just like his father’, ‘Agastya looks like you mam.he is so....cute’, ‘Hardik sir’, and ‘He looks like you mam’, among others.

Take a look below.

What’s your take on the same? Tell us in the comment section.

