INTERESTING! New mommy, Alia Bhatt to reportedly take 1-year maternity leave after delivering her baby

MUMBAI :One of the latest couples to get married is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Fans have been keeping up with their relationship for a long time and were excited to see their favourite couple get married this year. Soon after their wedding in April, two months later they announced news of expecting a child and are now reportedly going to deliver the child sometime between November and December.

A recent report stated that the Gangubai actress will take a year-long break after her delivery. The source told a news media portal, "Her excitement is at its peak and hence she has decided to take a good long break after the arrival of the baby. You might get surprised, but Alia will take a sabbatical for at least one year and only then resume work. As she has a few releases and has completed the shooting of the same."

Another report stated that the actress will be delivering her first child at H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital. Sources close to the Kapoor family also informed that Alia Bhatt has registered at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon.

Ranbir and Alia recently made their first movie as an on-screen couple in Brahmastra: Shiva-Part One, which did very well at the box office. It earned approximately Rs. 400 crores at the box office. The movie had a huge opening, grossing Rs 37 crores.

Alia has been signed up for a couple of movies shortly. She recently shared the teaser of her debut Hollywood movie, Heart of Stone which will be released on Netflix next year. She recently finished shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

