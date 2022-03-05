Interesting! Not Bhaijaan, but this perfect couple to turn hosts for Salman Khan’s Eid party, deets inside

MUMBAI: Eid is just around the corner and while fans won’t have the option of celebrating the annual festival with a customary Salman Khan movie in the theatres, they will be greeted with updates and pictures from Bhai's annual Eid bash. But unlike every year, when Salman hosts the Eid party at his home, this time there’s a change in venue and host, too.

A source close to the actor has revealed that this year Salman’s Eid bash will be hosted by Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma at their residence. “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf,” the source was quoted saying.

The source also revealed that the entire Khan family along with all of Salman’s close friends will grace the occasion in Aprita and Aayush’s home.

The husband-wife duo has made special preparations and a great spread of food and festivities has been lined up for the special occasion. The party is going to happen at their newly acquired luxury apartment in Khar. Aprita and Aayush acquired this flat in the Flying Carpet building earlier this year.

Aayush Sharma and Salman are expected to be seen together next in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, where along with Zaheer Iqbal, the three are believed to be playing brothers.

