Interesting! Not Bhaijaan, but this perfect couple to turn hosts for Salman Khan’s Eid party, deets inside

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Sharma and her husband to host a grand Eid party at their newly acquired luxurious apartment in Khar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 10:13
movie_image: 
Interesting! Not Bhaijaan, but this perfect couple to turn hosts for Salman Khan’s Eid party, deets inside

MUMBAI: Eid is just around the corner and while fans won’t have the option of celebrating the annual festival with a customary Salman Khan movie in the theatres, they will be greeted with updates and pictures from Bhai's annual Eid bash. But unlike every year, when Salman hosts the Eid party at his home, this time there’s a change in venue and host, too.

Also Read: Must Read! Sonakshi Sinha once refused to comment on Salman Khan romancing a 21-year-old on screen, scroll down for details

A source close to the actor has revealed that this year Salman’s Eid bash will be hosted by Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma at their residence. “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf,” the source was quoted saying.

The source also revealed that the entire Khan family along with all of Salman’s close friends will grace the occasion in Aprita and Aayush’s home.

Also Read: Must Read! Sonakshi Sinha once refused to comment on Salman Khan romancing a 21-year-old on screen, scroll down for details

The husband-wife duo has made special preparations and a great spread of food and festivities has been lined up for the special occasion. The party is going to happen at their newly acquired luxury apartment in Khar. Aprita and Aayush acquired this flat in the Flying Carpet building earlier this year.

Aayush Sharma and Salman are expected to be seen together next in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, where along with Zaheer Iqbal, the three are believed to be playing brothers.

Credit: ETimes

Bollywood Entertainment Salman Khan Arpita Sharma Aayush Sharma Eid celebrations Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Bajrangi Bhaijaan Tiger 3 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 10:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama- Namaste America: OMG! Anupama is heartbroken as her Visa interview went bad; the doctor informs her she is pregnant
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Interesting! Not Bhaijaan, but this perfect couple to turn hosts for Salman Khan’s Eid party, deets inside
MUMBAI: Eid is just around the corner and while fans won’t have the option of celebrating the annual festival with a...
Imlie: Shocking! Narmada bends down in front of Nanda; Imlie doubts about it
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Imlie: Oh No! Aryan would get emotional on Arpita’s wedding as he would be getting separated from his sister
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Great! This is what Shabir Ahluwalia has to say about wife Kanchi Kaul’s comeback on television
MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. While Shabir...
Amazing! Shivangi Joshi hints at a surprise entry in Abhi-Akshu wedding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, deets inside
MUMBAI: Actress Shivangi Joshi aka Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Naira posted her picture in a white saree. The outfit...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Not Bhaijaan, but this perfect couple to turn hosts for Salman Khan’s Eid party, deets inside
Interesting! Not Bhaijaan, but this perfect couple to turn hosts for Salman Khan’s Eid party, deets inside
Latest Video