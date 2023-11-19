Interesting! Not Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey or Sara Ali Khan, but THIS actress was the first to bring Orry into the limelight

And very little is known about him except that he is BFFs with actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, and Nysa Devgn among others. Recently in the Koffee with Karan episode, Ananya and Sara spoke about Orry and how funny he is.
MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has become a self- proclaimed cleberity. He is seen at every happening event with the who’s who of B town and poses with the hottest and top celebs. And very little is known about him except that he is BFFs with actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, and Nysa Devgn among others. Recently in the Koffee with Karan episode, Ananya and Sara spoke about Orry and how funny he is.

Now, a viral clip has been circulating where none other than actress Kiara Advani is heard speaking about Orry. He even wishes Shahid and her for their then upcoming film Kabir Singh. Kiara mentions that Orry’s brother was her classmate in school. She is heard saying, “This is Orhan Awatramani. His brother (Kabir Awatramani) was in my class, and he was my junior in school. And this (Orry's video message) was really sweet.’

Take a look;

