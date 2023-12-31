Interesting! Orry Opens Up About Relationship with Sara Ali Khan and Addresses Acting Career Speculations

MUMBAI : Orhan Awatramani, commonly known as Orry, recently engaged in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, offering insights into his relationships with Bollywood celebrities. Addressing speculations about a fallout with Sara Ali Khan, Orry clarified that there was no such rift.

He explained that their paths diverged as he moved abroad during the COVID period, leading to a natural drift. However, he emphasized that they remain on excellent terms, with every phone call promptly answered.

Responding to questions about Sara Ali Khan's commitment to her acting career, Orry lauded her passion. According to him, Sara approaches acting with unwavering dedication, describing her as someone who "eats, breathes, and drinks acting." He highlighted her continuous focus on the craft, emphasizing her genuine enthusiasm and likening her to her strong, independent mother.

The revelations from Orry's AMA session provide a glimpse into the dynamics of his friendships in Bollywood, dispelling rumours and offering positive insights into Sara Ali Khan's dedication to her acting journey.

