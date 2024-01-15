Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi Ensures Authenticity in Main Atal Hoon, Avoids Propaganda Trap

MUMBAI: In an interview with PTI, Tripathi acknowledges the responsibility of accurately presenting Atal Ji's persona on the big screen. The team's commitment to authenticity is evident as every detail was meticulously scrutinized to ensure factual correctness. The actor underscores the importance of portraying a person honestly, showcasing both virtues and shortcomings for a genuine on-screen representation.

Tripathi reveals that Main Atal Hoon not only delves into Atal Ji's life but also captures India's transformative journey from its independence era. The film explores elements such as elections, voting processes, and societal evolution, aiming to blend entertainment with inspiration.

Despite being a widely recognized actor today, Tripathi shares his initial apprehension on the first day of shooting, a common feeling regardless of the role. The actor opted for bold gestures and postures, avoiding direct imitation or heavy reliance on prosthetics to capture the essence and soul of the character.

Scheduled for release on January 19, Main Atal Hoon is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Kamlesh Bhanushali, with Bhavesh Bhanushali and Sam Khan serving as co-producers.

Tripathi, known for his breakthrough role in Gangs of Wasseypur, continues to shine in diverse projects. Beyond Main Atal Hoon, audiences can anticipate his appearances in upcoming films like Metro... In Dino and Stree 2, showcasing the actor's enduring talent and versatility.

