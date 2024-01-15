Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi Ensures Authenticity in Main Atal Hoon, Avoids Propaganda Trap

Versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi sheds light on the careful crafting of Main Atal Hoon, a biographical film portraying the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 04:15
movie_image: 
Pankaj

MUMBAI: In an interview with PTI, Tripathi acknowledges the responsibility of accurately presenting Atal Ji's persona on the big screen. The team's commitment to authenticity is evident as every detail was meticulously scrutinized to ensure factual correctness. The actor underscores the importance of portraying a person honestly, showcasing both virtues and shortcomings for a genuine on-screen representation.

Tripathi reveals that Main Atal Hoon not only delves into Atal Ji's life but also captures India's transformative journey from its independence era. The film explores elements such as elections, voting processes, and societal evolution, aiming to blend entertainment with inspiration.

Also Read: Main Atal Hoon Trailer! The version of the great leader and performance of a great actor is what we see in the trailer

Despite being a widely recognized actor today, Tripathi shares his initial apprehension on the first day of shooting, a common feeling regardless of the role. The actor opted for bold gestures and postures, avoiding direct imitation or heavy reliance on prosthetics to capture the essence and soul of the character.

Scheduled for release on January 19, Main Atal Hoon is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Kamlesh Bhanushali, with Bhavesh Bhanushali and Sam Khan serving as co-producers.

Tripathi, known for his breakthrough role in Gangs of Wasseypur, continues to shine in diverse projects. Beyond Main Atal Hoon, audiences can anticipate his appearances in upcoming films like Metro... In Dino and Stree 2, showcasing the actor's enduring talent and versatility.

Also Read: Main Atal Hoon teaser! Get ready for yet another great performance of the actor Pankaj Tripathi

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

    
 

Pankaj Tripathi MAIN ATAL HOON Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bollywood biopic Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 04:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Interesting! Sanjay Kapoor Unveils Thrilling Journey in 'Merry Christmas' with Director Sriram Raghavan
MUMBAI: Renowned actor Sanjay Kapoor, celebrated for his roles in 'The Fame Game' and 'Bloody Daddy,' takes center...
What! Bigg Boss 17 Drama Unfolds: Manu Punjabi Criticizes Show for Munawar Faruqui's Personal Expose
MUMBAI: Manu Punjabi, a former Bigg Boss contestant, took to social media to criticize the makers of Bigg Boss 17 for...
Fascinating! Kaathal: A Tender Heartache Amid Hyper Masculine Angst
MUMBAI: Unlike the top-grossing films of the past year, fueled by action and revenge, "Kaathal" takes a different route...
Must Watch! Unlock the Enigma: 13 Bollywood Mystery Movies on Netflix That Will Keep You Guessing
MUMBAI: Jaane Jaan (2023)IMDB Rating: 7.0/10Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay VarmaDirector: Sujoy...
Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi Ensures Authenticity in Main Atal Hoon, Avoids Propaganda Trap
MUMBAI: In an interview with PTI, Tripathi acknowledges the responsibility of accurately presenting Atal Ji's persona...
Recent Stories
Sanjay
Interesting! Sanjay Kapoor Unveils Thrilling Journey in 'Merry Christmas' with Director Sriram Raghavan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sanjay
Interesting! Sanjay Kapoor Unveils Thrilling Journey in 'Merry Christmas' with Director Sriram Raghavan
Kaathal
Fascinating! Kaathal: A Tender Heartache Amid Hyper Masculine Angst
Jaane
Must Watch! Unlock the Enigma: 13 Bollywood Mystery Movies on Netflix That Will Keep You Guessing
Vijay
Really! Was Vijay Sethupathi replaced in Laal Singh Chadha by Aamir Khan due to his weight? The actor once broke silence on it “Such a big superstar…”
Fatima
What! Fatima Sana Shaikh was approached for Thugs Of Hindostan after Deepika Padukone and other actresses rejected the role for this reason
Vijay
Woah! Was Vijay Sethupathi dropped from Laal Singh Chaddha for his weight? Here's what happened