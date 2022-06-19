Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi featured in this role in Abhishek Bachchan's film, Run

Pankaj Tripathi has been one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood. He’s been a part of showbiz since 2004 and has done over 60 films and 60 TV shows.

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi has been one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood. He’s been a part of showbiz since 2004 and has done over 60 films and 60 TV shows. It is only in the recent few years that he’s getting the due credit and earning good money for his work. He is known for his amazing performance in movies like Fukrey, 83, and many more. The actor has contributed a lot to the comedy world with his amazing dialogue delivery and his expressions.

But did you know the versatile actor was also a part of the famous kauwa biryani moment from Run?

For those who are unaware of this fact, it is true that Pankaj Tripathi was in fact a part of Run’s cast and was seen in the iconic ‘Kauwa Biryani’ moment. However, the Mirzapur actor wasn’t credited for the iconic scene. Yes, you read that right! For the unaware, the hilarious scene from Run starts off with Vijay Raaz stopping at a roadside stall to have a plate of what was believed to be chicken biryani. While the actor was sceptical at first about the dish after seeing the size leg piece, he still finished it and started to head back home. While doing so, he started to make crow noises while burping.

Later in the video, Vijay Raaz runs into Pankaj Tripathi, who stops him after hearing the crow sound. He says, “Ka hua Bhai?”(what happened brother?). Vijay responds, “Darasal hum jabhi hichki le rahe hai, kauwe ka aavaz aa raha hai bhai”(well whenever i am taking a hiccup, i am talking out a crows voice brother). To this Pankaj asked, "ka khaye the?" (what did you eat?) and got a reply from Raaz, “Darasal hum pach rupee wala chicken biryani khaye the.” Repeating Raaz’s words again, it was Pankaj who explained that, “Bhaiya wo kauwa briyani hai. Abb kayega kauwa briyani tho Mohammed Rafi jaisa aavaz thodehi aayega” (Brother it was a crow briyani and now that you have eaten it, you can expect to have a crows voice coming out right).

The movie starred many actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumika Chawla, Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar and many more.

Pankaj Tripathi made a breakthrough when he was widely acclaimed for his role in Gangs of Wasseypur. His audition for film went on for approximately eight hours. In 2008, he acted in the Bahubali TV series, and later in Powder on Sony TV. In his early career, he played mostly negative roles and became synonymous with gangster characters. Later, he played a variety of roles and won critical appraisal for the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi

