Interesting! Is Parineeti Chopra dating Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu? Details inside

MUMBAI: After Nora Fatehi, and Urvashi Rautela, Harrdy Sandhu collaborates with a B-town star, and she is none other than the gorgeous Parineeti Chopra.

There is something cooking between Harrdy Sandhu and Parineeti Chopra, as both the celebs have shared the same picture on their respective social media handles and have written ‘Hi’ to each other in the caption.

The picture features both Harrdy and Parineeti rocking their winter best attires. With boots, gloves, earmuffs, and jackets, the stars have covered themself totally from head to toe. In the backdrop with can see a snow-clad landscape, which is nothing less than a sight to the sore eyes.

Now, neither Pari nor Harrdy has shared anything about the picture, or the project that they are working on. They have created a circle of suspense, leaving the netizens in anticipation.

Their fans really can’t contain their joy, and thus, besides writing down comments like, “wow”, “looking good together”, they have asked questions as well like - “What’s happening” and “Are you serious”. However, since the stars have chosen to maintain silence, for now, we will have to wait a little longer to know exactly what’s going on.

Meanwhile, sometime back Harrdy Sandhu was making news owing to his song ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyaan’. A peppy Punjabi track that got everyone in the groove in an instant.

Credit: ETimes