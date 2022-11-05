Interesting! Is Parineeti Chopra dating Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu? Details inside

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu were recently spotted at
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 18:53
movie_image: 
Interesting! Is Parineeti Chopra dating Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu? Details inside

MUMBAI: After Nora Fatehi, and Urvashi Rautela, Harrdy Sandhu collaborates with a B-town star, and she is none other than the gorgeous Parineeti Chopra.

There is something cooking between Harrdy Sandhu and Parineeti Chopra, as both the celebs have shared the same picture on their respective social media handles and have written ‘Hi’ to each other in the caption.

Also Read:Must read! Palak Tiwari opens up on how she deals with negative comments

The picture features both Harrdy and Parineeti rocking their winter best attires. With boots, gloves, earmuffs, and jackets, the stars have covered themself totally from head to toe. In the backdrop with can see a snow-clad landscape, which is nothing less than a sight to the sore eyes.

Now, neither Pari nor Harrdy has shared anything about the picture, or the project that they are working on. They have created a circle of suspense, leaving the netizens in anticipation.

Also Read:Oops! Palak Tiwari receives a lot of criticism from the netizens for THIS reason

Their fans really can’t contain their joy, and thus, besides writing down comments like, “wow”, “looking good together”, they have asked questions as well like - “What’s happening” and “Are you serious”. However, since the stars have chosen to maintain silence, for now, we will have to wait a little longer to know exactly what’s going on.

Meanwhile, sometime back Harrdy Sandhu was making news owing to his song ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyaan’. A peppy Punjabi track that got everyone in the groove in an instant.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Entertainment Parineeti Chopra Harrdy Sandhu Hunarbaaz Punjabi singer Urvashi Rautela Kudiyan Lahore Diyaan Nora Fatehi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 18:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dripping hot! Sargun Kaur Luthra's ethnic or western outfits, which are your favorite ?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the tellyworld.Also read...
Ouch! Ankita Lokhande faces massive trolling again
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande never misses an opportunity to flaunt her glamorous side. She recently grabbed headlines for a...
Oh No! Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya terribly fails doing this, check out!
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
EXCLUSIVE! My character has many layers and the audience will get to witness a different shade of my personality in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radhe Mohan: Swati Shah
MUMBAI: Popular TV star Swati Shah has done an array of television shows and her craft and finesses is something which...
#MaAnKiShaadi! Anupamaa gives a pleasant surprise to Anuj on their Haldi Ceremony, check out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15
MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming 'Hit-The First Case' will now release on July 15. The...
Recent Stories
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15
Latest Video