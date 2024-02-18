Interesting! Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Juggling Two Careers After Marriage with Raghav Chadha

MUMBAI: In a recent interview, Parineeti Chopra shared insights into her decision to pursue both acting and singing careers simultaneously, especially after her marriage to Raghav Chadha. She expressed her desire to break the pattern of slowing down after marriage, highlighting that everyone's journey is unique and should not be generalized.

Parineeti emphasized that her marriage does not hinder her professional commitments, nor does her work affect her marriage. Despite living in different cities from her husband, she believes in managing all aspects of her life in harmony. She stated, "It is one life which has all these departments in it and all of them are simultaneously running."

Also Read: Wow! Bride to be Parineeti Chopra and Groom to be Raghav Chadha visit golden temple before their upcoming wedding

The actress acknowledged the challenges of juggling two careers but expressed excitement about the new experiences and learning opportunities it brings. She emphasized the importance of not overthinking and mentioned her dedication to learning more about the world of concerts as she delved into her singing career.

Parineeti's approach to balancing her personal and professional life reflects her positive mindset and determination to succeed in both fields. She views her careers as integral parts of her life, rather than defining her entire existence.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra spills the beans on what makes her marriage with Raghav Chadha successful

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Keywords: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, marriage, acting, singing, career, balance, challenges, mindset, tellychakkar, entertainment.

Credit: Pinkvilla



