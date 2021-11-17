Interesting! THIS person is Katrina’s handsome bodyguard, see insights

MUMBAI: From film screenings, airports to shoot on sets, Katrina’s personal bodyguard Deepak Singh is seen standing like the Rock of Gibraltar behind Katrina Kaif every time she steps out in public.

One look at Deepak Singh's Instagram handle and his photos chronicling his humble personal life and starry professional life will leave you charmed. The one striking aspect of his life as a bodyguard is that you'll always see him dressed to the nines even though his job is to be away from the cameras and protect the stars he is accompanying. But, a lot of times, when Deepak is captured in the frame alongside the stars, one can easily mistake him for a model himself.

Although, there's no denying that he sure is a celebrity in his own right. "I need to look different from other guys. Dressing well also gives you an edge. If you wear a normal safari, it gives everyone a notion that this guy is a security guard. So, you need to look presentable if you are traveling with a VVIP. You need to blend in," Deepak had once said in an interview with Indian Express.

Besides Katrina Kaif, Deepak Singh has worked with several national and international stars providing them security on different occasions. His long list of clients includes stars such as Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paris Hilton, Deepika Padukone among others.

Born to an Air Force officer, Deepak Singh was raised in Agra. After completing his education there, he shifted to Mumbai in 1999 to pursue his dream of becoming a cricketer, as per a report in Indian Express. "I came to Mumbai to attend a cricket summer camp. I trained under Chandrakant Pandit. Unfortunately, I only ended up playing in college-level cricket and couldn’t break into the big league. I had started off late whereas boys here start while in school," he told the portal.

During his interview, Deepak revealed that after his failed attempts in cricket, timely advice from his brother-in-law, actor Ronit Roy, landed him a job at ACE Security, the actor's security agency. Reportedly, Deepak’s first on-field assignment was as a doorman on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black'. Later, he ended up bagging his first big assignment of guarding Rani Mukerji at an awards ceremony Awards in Mauritius. And that's how his journey of being a bodyguard began.

Before Katrina Kaif, Deepak Singh worked with superstar Shah Rukh Khan on several assignments. From guarding him at the IPL to protecting him at film events across the globe, Deepak was SRK's right-hand man on various occasions

