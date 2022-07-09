Interesting! Pic of Susmita Sen and ex Rohman Shawl together goes viral

MUMBAI: Renee, Sushmita Sen’s daughter, celebrated her 23rd birthday with her family and friends. Sen posted photos of the birthday bash, dedicated to her daughter, on her special day.

But something in the photos caught everyone’s attention. Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl was spotted in one of the photos uploaded by her. Sen was seen close to him in the group picture, amid the break-up rumours with Lalit Modi, which is why the pic has gone viral on social media.

In the month of July, Lalit Modi revealed his relationship with the former Miss Universe on social media. It was recently noticed that Modi has removed Sen’s name from his Instagram bio, which was previously mentioned. That was when the rumours of their break-up started.

