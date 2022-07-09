Interesting! Pic of Susmita Sen and ex Rohman Shawl together goes viral

Amid break-up rumours between Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi, a pic of Sushmita Sen and ex Rohman Shawl from her daughter’s birthday bash goes viral.

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Renee, Sushmita Sen’s daughter, celebrated her 23rd birthday with her family and friends. Sen posted photos of the birthday bash, dedicated to her daughter, on her special day.

Also Read - Shocking! Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from his Instagram bio, is Rohman Shawl the reason? Scroll down to know more

But something in the photos caught everyone’s attention. Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl was spotted in one of the photos uploaded by her. Sen was seen close to him in the group picture, amid the break-up rumours with Lalit Modi, which is why the pic has gone viral on social media.

In the month of July, Lalit Modi revealed his relationship with the former Miss Universe on social media. It was recently noticed that Modi has removed Sen’s name from his Instagram bio, which was previously mentioned. That was when the rumours of their break-up started.

Also Read - Interesting! Renee Sen’s 23rd Birthday bash: Sushmita Sen’s exes Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin participate in the celebration

Latest Video