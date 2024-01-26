Interesting! Prem Chopra believes Ranbir Kapoor is the 'Right Choice' for his biopic

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra renowned for his memorable villainous parts and enchanting on-screen persona, has stated that he would like Ranbir Kapoor to play him in his biopic. Ranbir's flexibility was discussed by Chopra in a recent interview.

Chopra has had a lengthy career spanning multiple decades and is well-known in the Indian cinema business. Bollywood will never be the same because of his remarkable capacity to switch between likable personalities and terrifying antagonists. The seasoned actor started playing good roles in his most recent films after playing a lot of negative roles in previous ones. He has appeared in films including ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year,’ ‘Love U...Mr. Kalakaar!’, ‘Golmaal 3,’ and ‘Patiala House.’

Regarding a potential biopic, the actor stated that he thought Ranbir Kapoor would be the ideal choice to adapt his life narrative for the big screen.

The wide range of Kapoor's acting is one of the main factors that influenced Chopra's decision. According to Prem Chopra, "Ranbir Kapoor, he is a very fine actor. I am amazed at his performance in 'Animal', he is just a great actor. He is in the bracket of the superstars, actually he is already there. So he is the right choice to play Prem Chopra."

The latest film in which Prem Chopra appeared was "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor, which came out on December 2, 2023. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor were among the cast members.

Credit- India Today