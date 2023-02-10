Interesting! Rajveer Deol opens up about who in the family he looks up to for acting advice

From his grandfather Dharmendra to uncle Bobby Deol, the names just get better and better. He has a big responsibility on his shoulders to keep the name of his family.
MUMBAI: Rajveer Deol who is all set to make his Bollywood debut in dono with Paloma dhillon comes from a long lineage of actors. From his grandfather Dharmendra to uncle Bobby Deol, the names just get better and better. He has a big responsibility on his shoulders to keep the name of his family.

The young and dashing Rajveer has not opened up about who he looks up to for acting advice. He said, “I think, for dadaji to understand anything, these big big legends, it’s hard for them to explain their process (acting process). It was a different era and they had their own difficulties to overcome. Abhay chacha I could relate to more and he showed me a different world for movies. And my interest rose after that and so you can see a bit of influence from him in me.”

He further added, “He just told me that people will keep limitations on you. They will say you are quiet and mentally you will think you are a quiet person. So these are the limitations that people will put on you and subconsciously you think of those limitations and in reality they don’t exist if you don’t want them to exist. So the understanding is that a quiet guy can be an extrovert and a shy guy can be violent and violent guy can be a loving guy.”

Credit-IndianExpress

    
 

