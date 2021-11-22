Interesting! Rakul Preet Singh confirmed her relationship with THIS actor-producer on social media

MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is very active on social media and has been recently seen uploading her picture with actor producer Jackie Bhagnani confessing her romantic relationship on her birthday a few months ago.

The actress, who often keeps her personal matters private, chose to talk about her relationship with Jackky on social media because she thought it was beautiful and wanted to share it.

Elaborating further, Rakul added that a celeb’s life is always under scrutiny and that’s the flip side of being a public figure. However, the actress doesn’t let the noise around her bother her. According to her, she does her job in front of the camera and she has her personal space off the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will next be seen in Jackky’s next production, co-starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Junglee Pictures’ ‘Doctor G’ where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah.

