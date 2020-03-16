Interesting! Ranbir Kapoor wants his child to play this sport

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular couples in B-town and they always make headlines for their chemistry. The two are now all set to embrace parenthood.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 20:33
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular couples in B-town and they always make headlines for their chemistry.

The two are now all set to embrace parenthood. Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child. In Ranbir Kapoor’s recent interview with a news portal, the Brahmastra actor talked about his equation with kids.

ALSO READ: Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor finally opens up about 8 being his LUCKY number

Speaking to Mashable India, Ranbir recalled how his cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were like his 'tail' while growing up. He shared that they worshipped him and so he was probably 'good to them.' The Bollywood star also opened up on his bond with his niece Samara. Ranbir said, "I would like to believe I am. I don't know if I am good or not, but when my two younger cousins brothers Armaan, Aadar, were born, while they were growing up, they were like my tail. Wherever I went, they followed me, and they really worshipped me. So I guess I was good to them." Further, the Shamshera actor said he does not like to be called uncle. "I would like to believe I am close to children. I am the cool uncle, but I don't like to be called uncle. I tell them to call me RK because I don't want to give an uncle tag where there is a little bit of distance. I don't want people to think I am old."

As he is all set to embrace fatherhood, he was asked about his plans for kids. The actor revealed that he would encourage his kid to take up a sport like soccer. "I always like when young children, boy or girl, are into sports, it is something that I would like to definitely encourage in my children, when I have children. Especially soccer, I'm very attached to it,” the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor said.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! Before Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor referred to this diva as his ‘dal chawal’

CREDIT:  FILMIBEAT

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Bollywood movies Bollywood News TellyChakkar social media actors viral video
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 20:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Interesting! Garud apologizes to Lord Vishnu
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Exclusive! “I personally feel Naagin 6’s character is quite classy”, says Vishal Solanki about his role in Naagin 6
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has...
Exclusive! “I have not implied any restrictions on me, on which role I have to do or not to do”, says Kundali Bhagya’s Shakti Arora on his wish list
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Exclusive! “I controlled my personal traits so that I can relate to Gehna”, says Sneha Jain aka Gehna of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.0
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
OMG! When Kareena Kapoor teased Saif Ali Khan for being ‘all over’ this actress
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most popular and hottest celebrity couples. The two never fail...
Must Read! Rakhi Sawant says her boyfriend Adil is not comfortable with her wearing PLUNGING NECKLINES
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. She never fails to entertain fans and followers...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan
OMG! When Kareena Kapoor teased Saif Ali Khan for being ‘all over’ this actress
Latest Video