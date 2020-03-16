Interesting! Ranbir Kapoor wants his child to play this sport

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular couples in B-town and they always make headlines for their chemistry.

The two are now all set to embrace parenthood. Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child. In Ranbir Kapoor’s recent interview with a news portal, the Brahmastra actor talked about his equation with kids.

ALSO READ: Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor finally opens up about 8 being his LUCKY number

Speaking to Mashable India, Ranbir recalled how his cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were like his 'tail' while growing up. He shared that they worshipped him and so he was probably 'good to them.' The Bollywood star also opened up on his bond with his niece Samara. Ranbir said, "I would like to believe I am. I don't know if I am good or not, but when my two younger cousins brothers Armaan, Aadar, were born, while they were growing up, they were like my tail. Wherever I went, they followed me, and they really worshipped me. So I guess I was good to them." Further, the Shamshera actor said he does not like to be called uncle. "I would like to believe I am close to children. I am the cool uncle, but I don't like to be called uncle. I tell them to call me RK because I don't want to give an uncle tag where there is a little bit of distance. I don't want people to think I am old."

As he is all set to embrace fatherhood, he was asked about his plans for kids. The actor revealed that he would encourage his kid to take up a sport like soccer. "I always like when young children, boy or girl, are into sports, it is something that I would like to definitely encourage in my children, when I have children. Especially soccer, I'm very attached to it,” the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor said.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! Before Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor referred to this diva as his ‘dal chawal’

CREDIT: FILMIBEAT