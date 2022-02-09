INTERESTING: Ranveer Singh is extremely proud of my performance in Gehraiyaan, says Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Gehraiyaan has been directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor & Sons fame.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, the movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur. The film was earlier scheduled to release in January, but now it will release on February 11, on Amazon Prime Video.

While the team is busy doing promotions, Deepika recently, in an interview, opened up about doing intimate scenes in the film. However, what has our attention is her reaction to being asked if her husband Ranveer Singh was ok with her on-screen kissing scenes.

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, is a drama about modern relationships. In the trailer, we see Deepika and Siddhant exchanging many kisses. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Deepika revealed if she had permission from Ranveer to do the intimate scenes. She said, "It’s stupid that we’re even reacting to it. I think, for us, that’s the most important thing. I don’t read comments. I’m pretty certain even he doesn’t. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid.”

She further said that her husband is proud of her and her upcoming film. The actress said, "I think he is extremely proud. He’s extremely proud of the film that we made and he’s extremely proud of my performance.”

CREDIT: India Today