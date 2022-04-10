Interesting! Ranveer Singh rubbishes separation rumors with Deepika Padukone with THIS social media post

There had been speculations on social media of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone going for separation, however the Padmaavat actor has put all the rumors to rest with his post for Deepika Padukone on his Instagram account

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Rumours about power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh heading for a separation have been doing the rounds for the last few days. All is well between Ranveer and Deepika as recently, the 'Padmaavat' actor shut down the rumours and called Deepika 'queen'.

On October 3, Deepika was announced as the brand ambassador of a popular brand. Reacting to the same, Ranveer took to Twitter and wrote, "My Queen! Doing us proud (sic)."

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating for six years.

Unfortunately, several reports went viral recently, claiming that the two have reached a rough patch in their relationship. With Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram comments, it's safe to say that those reports are just rumours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', followed by Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.

Speaking of Deepika's work projects, she has 'Pathaan' in her kitty. Deepika will also be seen in 'The Intern' remake and 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of 'Fighter', co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

