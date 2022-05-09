Interesting! Renee Sen’s 23rd Birthday bash: Sushmita Sen’s exes Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin participate in the celebration

MUMBAI: Renee Sen recently turned 23 and she celebrated her birthday with her mother and also penned down a heartfelt note for her. The celebration seemed to be grand and Sushmita’s ex-boyfriends Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin also attended the party.

Renee shared several videos of the party and re-posted the many birthday wishes on her Instagram stories. In one of the videos that Ritik recorded and reposted, Rene is seen giving different poses and she reposted the video saying- Thank you for making my birthday so memorable.

One of the clips also showed Rohman and Sushmita as Renee was blowing the candles on her cakes. In one of the other videos, the mother-daughter embraced in what seemed like a heart-warming moment between the two as Sushmita adoringly kissed Renee’s forehead.

Further, Rohman also took to his Instagram to wish the birthday girl and wrote- Kiddo is 23. Happy Birthday Renstar and while re-sharing it, Renee captioned it as- Thank you so so much. I’m sending you a new picture for next year.

Sushmita and Ritik dated for several years before they parted ways and Sushmita and Rohman went their separate ways in December last year. reportedly, Sushmita is dating businessman and IPL founder Lalit Modi.

