Interesting! Ritesh Deshmukh is anticipated to be a part of Ek Villain Returns? Here is what you have to know

MUMBAI: 'Ek Villain' franchise returns to the big screens after eight long years. The trailer has managed to create a huge buzz with fans trying to figure out who the villain is. Even though we haven't gotten to see the original villain Riteish Deshmukh in the trailer, our sources have hinted that the actor might have come back for the sequel.

Riteish played the antagonist in 'Ek Villain' and his character with shades of grey was lauded by the masses. While fans are speculating about Riteish’s role in 'Ek Villain Returns', the sequel has come up with a brand new cast, comprising Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham, and the blockbuster songs are already ruling the charts and the hearts.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh is all set to appear in a courtroom comedy, named, 'Case Toh Banta Hai' as a lawyer, along with actor Varun Sharma, who has entertained people with his comic skills. The duo shall be interrogating the accused standing in the witness box, in their hilarious style. What adds more to the drama quotient here is, the judge - Kusha Kapila, a social media influencer.

'Ek Villain Returns' will release worldwide on July 29, 2022. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

