Interesting! RJ Anmol spills beans about his dating days with Bollywood actor Amrita

MUMBAI: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, who have been married for over six years, in a hush-hush wedding in 2016 are seen spilling beans about their dating days on their YouTube channel surfacing the headlines. Interestingly, in the recent video, Anmol was seen speaking about how he was insecure while dating the Vivah actress.

It all started after Amrita said that her co-stars’ girlfriends used to be insecure with her being around. “I have experienced this that whenever I’d be on shoots, my co-stars’ girlfriends, who were heroines themselves, were very very insecure,” she added.

To this, Anmol replied, “I can understand the reason for their insecurity. Because their (respective) boyfriends were shooting with a very beautiful girl”. Furthermore, he also revealed how Amrita’s habit of not responding to his messages on a shoot, not even during lunch breaks, often used to make him insecure.

“I never kept it inside me. I opted for communication. I spoke to Amrita. I said ‘Yaar, when you don’t reply to my messages, my heart starts pounding'. And one more thing, nobody knew about our affair. So, all those people on her sets thought she was single. No boyfriend. So, my insecurity was multiplied by 10,” Anmol said in the video.

As of now, Amrita and Anmol are enjoying a happy married life. In fact, they had also welcomed their first child Veer in November 2020.

Credit: Pinkvilla



