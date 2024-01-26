Interesting! Rohit Shetty Discloses SRK's Role: How Shah Rukh Khan Steered 'Lungi Dance' to Chennai Express

MUMBAI: In a nostalgic revelation, renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty shed light on the genesis of the chart-topping song 'Lungi Dance' in the Bollywood blockbuster Chennai Express. According to Shetty, the peppy number, composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, was a last-minute addition to the film, and the credit for its inclusion goes to none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

During a recent interview with ANI, Rohit Shetty shared that SRK personally recommended the song to him. Shetty recounted, "Lungi Dance was at the last moment. It was previously not there. Honey and Shah Rukh met, and then SRK called me up to say, ‘Ek gaana hai...tune, wo sunna hai kya? I think it’s superb.’ It was only then that I requested Honey to add this song to the film."

However, Shetty admitted to having reservations about some of the lyrics in Honey Singh's original composition. He specifically mentioned his discomfort with the line "Coconut mein vodka milake," considering the family audience that frequents his films. In response, Shetty suggested a modification, leading to the now-iconic tweak: "Coconut mein Lassi milake."

Despite initial concerns, Shetty expressed his satisfaction with the final version of the song, emphasizing the need to cater to a diverse audience, including children. He shared a humorous interaction with Honey Singh, who said, "Isse zyada main shareef nahi ho sakta aapke liye."

Responding to recent rumors about a potential feud with Shah Rukh Khan, Shetty dismissed the speculations. He clarified that there is no animosity between them and expressed a desire to collaborate again when the right story emerges. Shetty emphasized the importance of finding a compelling narrative, stating, "Koi achi kahani milne ke saath me, karna hai toh fir vo aesi ho k vo Chennai Express se badi ho."

As Rohit Shetty continues to dominate the film industry with successful projects, including his upcoming venture, Singham Again, the 'Lungi Dance' revelation adds another intriguing chapter to the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Bollywood.

