Interesting! Rohit Shetty Recalls Interaction with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Reflects on Bollywood's Changing Dynamics

Director Rohit Shetty reminisces about a conversation with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and reflects on the transformation in Bollywood dynamics over the years during an interview with Film Companion.
MUMBAI: In a recent interaction with Film Companion, director Rohit Shetty delved into the changing dynamics of the film industry, reflecting on the past and sharing a humorous anecdote involving Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Rohit Shetty expressed a nostalgic sentiment, longing for the times when the film industry felt like a united family. He acknowledged the advancements in technology but emphasized the loss of the traditional 'guru-shishya parampara' (mentor-disciple tradition) in Indian culture. Shetty highlighted the continuity of his core team over the years, emphasizing the importance of mutual support among filmmakers.

Shetty shared a delightful incident related to Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He recalled reaching out to Chopra, a senior figure in the industry, after watching his film "12th Fail." At the insistence of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, Shetty conveyed his appreciation for the movie. The humorous exchange involved Chopra's response, expressing joy and instructing Shetty to send a bottle of wine. Shetty fondly described this interaction as a representation of the senior-junior camaraderie that he misses.

When discussing the transformations witnessed during his thirty years in the industry, Shetty highlighted the sense of family and connection that characterized the past. He acknowledged the practicality of contemporary filmmaking but expressed a longing for the boldness and fearlessness of the past. Shetty cited instances of collaboration and unconventional choices that were more prevalent in earlier times, contrasting them with the current atmosphere where fear of online criticism dominates.

Shetty mentioned that "12th Fail," directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Vikrant, has been submitted as an independent entry for the Oscars 2024. The film, inspired by true stories, portrays the challenges faced by UPSC aspirants and the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Shetty highlighted the praise received by the movie from notable figures in the industry.

Rohit Shetty reflected on the evolution of Bollywood, citing examples of collaborative efforts and unconventional choices that defined an earlier era. He noted that the industry has become more cautious and apprehensive due to the fear of online criticism and trolling, contrasting it with the boldness of the past.

As "12th Fail" continues to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, Rohit Shetty's reflections offer insights into the shifting dynamics of Bollywood and the sense of camaraderie that he fondly remembers.

