Interesting! Salaar: Supriya Menon Shares Exclusive Location Pics with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran; Fans Excited

MUMBAI: With the release of the highly anticipated mass action thriller Salaar just around the corner, Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife, Supriya Menon, has delighted fans by sharing exclusive location pictures from the film. The snapshots offer a behind-the-scenes look at the dynamic cast, including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, senior actor Tinnu Anand, and other crew members, as they work on the Prashanth Neel directorial.

Salaar, slated for a grand theatrical release on December 22, 2023, marks the first onscreen collaboration between Telugu superstar Prabhas and the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema, Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Prashanth Neel, known for the blockbuster KGF, the film revolves around the intricate bond between two friends named Deva and Varadharaja Mannar.

Supriya Menon took to her Instagram handle to share a special video featuring unseen location stills from Salaar. The pictures capture the camaraderie between Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the rest of the cast, offering glimpses of the stunning sets created by the talented production team.

In her Instagram post, Supriya Menon expressed her excitement for the release of Salaar and wrote, “Beautiful throwback from Salaar shoot location with @actorprabhas & Tinnu Anand Sir and my amazing husband @therealprithvi! Can’t wait to see the magic unfold on screens on Dec 22nd! Don’t miss this action drama!”

The pictures depict Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in their character get-ups, building anticipation among fans for the action-packed film. Salaar, reportedly an adaptation of Prashanth Neel's debut film Ugramm, follows the story of two best friends who eventually become arch-enemies. Prabhas portrays the character of Deva, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing his best friend and the future king of Khansaar, Varadharaja Mannar.

The movie also features Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Prabhas, along with an impressive supporting cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, MadhuGuruswamy, John Vijay, and others. Ravi Basrur has composed the songs and the original score, while Bhuvan Gowda serves as the director of photography.

As fans eagerly await the theatrical release of the first part of the Salaar franchise, the buzz around the film continues to grow, setting the stage for the second instalment, which is expected to go on floors after the initial release.

