Interesting! Salman Khan always wears THIS colour outfits at the trailer launch event of his movies

Recently, the trailer of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was launched. The actor was wearing jeans and black shirt, and here’s something that we have marked about Salman Khan.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 15:35
MUMBAI :Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The actor is known for his massy entertainers and his Eid releases. This year, after four years, his fans will get to see him on the big screens on Eid in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and yesterday, the trailer of the film was released.

Salman was accompanied by Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and others at the trailer launch event. Well, as usual, the superstar looked dapper in jeans and black shirt.

WOAH! Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla's jodi grabs attention as fans become nostalgic about Tere Naam

One thing that we have marked is that Salman always prefers to wear black at the launch events of his movies. At the trailer launch event of Antim he wore a black t-shirt and jacket, at a song launch of Bharat he was seen in a black shirt, at the trailer launch of Dabangg 3 he wore a navy blue t-shirt but with black pant, and even at the Race 3 trailer launch, Salman was wearing a black t-shirt.

Well, we wonder if Black is Salman’s lucky colour or maybe just his favourite colour that’s why he prefers to wear black outfits at the trailer launch events. Check out his pictures below...

We have to say that in black outfits, Salman looks dapper!

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film is directed by Farhad Samji and Salman Khan’s fans have loved the trailer. Are you excited to watch KKBKKJ in theatres? Let us know in the comments.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 15:35

