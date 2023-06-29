Interesting! Salman Khan’s first girlfriend has a connection with Kiara Advani

Kiara in a recent interview shared that Salman and her mom Genevieve Advani were childhood friends
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry. His professional life has been as much in the limelight as his personal life. He has been linked to many women but he never married any of them and fans will be interested to know that his first girlfriend has a connection with actress Kiara Advani.

Also Read-WOAH! Did Salman Khan hint at Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in his new tweet? Here’s what fans have to say

Kiara in a recent interview shared that Salman and her mom Genevieve Advani were childhood friends. She said, “My mom knew Salman sir as they grew up together in Bandra. He would often tell my mother, Genevieve Advani, how one day he would be a star. They have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together.”

Interestingly Kiara’s aunt Shaheen was Salman’s first girlfriend and it was her mom who introduced them. They were dating for a long time before Salman became an actor and reportedly parted ways after Salman grew close to the then Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani.

Also Read-Funny! Paparazzi call Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ‘Bhaiya-Bhabhi’; here’s how the couple and the netizens reacted

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye
 

Kiara Advani Salman Khan Pathaan Tiger Sangeeta Bijlani Aishwarya Rai Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice”
MUMBAI:Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released on 16th June 2023. The film received...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Sahiba sees her dream burning, Angad comes to the rescue
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
While Ashi Singh continues as Sumeet, Syed Raza Ahmed to play the main lead in Zee TV’s Meet!
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Rishi and Ayush plan to expose Vikrant's affair
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Interesting! Salman Khan’s first girlfriend has a connection with Kiara Advani
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry. His professional life has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: End of an Era! Virat and Sai take their last breaths; reunite in heaven
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice”
Wow! When Katrina Kaif spoke about an important lesson on happiness in life on Koffee with Karan
Wow! When Katrina Kaif spoke about an important lesson on happiness in life on Koffee with Karan
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
Must Read! Before SatyaPrem Ki Katha releases, let’s look at the top five opening day collections of Kartik Aaryan’s films
Exclusive! Kafas actor Mikhail Gandhi to be seen in the movie Nayeka
Exclusive! Kafas actor Mikhail Gandhi to be seen in the movie Nayeka
Kartik Aaryan
Exclusive! Is Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha heading for a good start? Here’s what film business expert has to say
Anil Kapoor
Exclusive! “Like any other business even Bollywood has its ups and downs” Anil Kapoor on Bollywood movies not doing well currently