Interesting! Salman Khan’s first girlfriend has a connection with Kiara Advani

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry. His professional life has been as much in the limelight as his personal life. He has been linked to many women but he never married any of them and fans will be interested to know that his first girlfriend has a connection with actress Kiara Advani.

Kiara in a recent interview shared that Salman and her mom Genevieve Advani were childhood friends. She said, “My mom knew Salman sir as they grew up together in Bandra. He would often tell my mother, Genevieve Advani, how one day he would be a star. They have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together.”

Interestingly Kiara’s aunt Shaheen was Salman’s first girlfriend and it was her mom who introduced them. They were dating for a long time before Salman became an actor and reportedly parted ways after Salman grew close to the then Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani.

