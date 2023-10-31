Interesting! Salman Khan to unveil the trailer of the movie Farrey on THIS date, check it out

The teaser looked really promising and it has raised everyone’s excitement to another level. While everyone’s waiting to know more about the movie, now we are here with another update about the movie.
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Farrey is an upcoming film that marks the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri. It also stars Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Salman Khan had shared the teaser of the movie which looks gripping and captivating. The teaser gets all the more intense with screams, fights, and revelations.

Also read - Celebrate National Cinema Day with these highly anticipated Bollywood movies

Taran Adarsh just posted a poster of the movie on his Instagram profile, informing that Salman Khan will be unveiling the trailer of the movie tomorrow that is 1st November.

The audience cannot wait to see the trailer. Meanwhile, check out the post below:

As the caption says, “SALMAN KHAN TO UNVEIL ‘FARREY’ TRAILER TOMORROW… NIECE ALIZEH MAKES HER ACTING DEBUT… One day to go… #SalmanKhan will unveil #FarreyTrailer *TOMORROW* [1 Nov 2023], the film marks the acting debut of his niece #Alizeh… #Farrey arrives in *cinemas* on 24 Nov 2023.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller - directed by #NationalAward winner #SoumendraPadhi - stars #Alizeh, #ZeynShaw, #SahilMehta, #PrasannaBisht, #RonitBoseRoy and #JuhiBabbarSoni.

#SalmanKhanFilms, #MythriMovieMakers and #Athena presentation… A Reel Life Production P Ltd film.”

Directed by National Award winning director Soumendra Padhi, Farrey is a Reel Life Production film presented by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. Farrey will have a theatrical release on 24th November, 2023.

Also read - Woah! Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri to debut in the upcoming film Furrey, actor to reveal details himself

Tell us what you feel about this upcoming movie, in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

