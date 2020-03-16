Interesting! Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she does not miss this person at all

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the fittest actresses in the industry. Samantha is another name in Tollywood that is synonymous with fitness. Besides this, the actress is also known for being versatile with various workout forms, from pilates to yoga to HIIT and even dancing. She ensures that she never misses the gym.

Samantha has returned home after shooting for a month in Kashmir for her upcoming Telugu romantic comedy, Kushi. Upon her return, she resumed her fitness regime. She went back to working out with bruises and scrapes. She shared a relatable note for her trainer about her current condition.

Unbelievable! Priyanka Chopra makes some shocking revelations on THIS television show, here is what you have to know

Sharing a video of her gym session, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I had a really long day doing action...I have scrapes and bruises to prove it. Can we go easy today? @junaid.shaikh88-sureee of course!! And then plans the toughest arms and back workout there is. @junaid.shaikh88 I just want you to know I didn't miss you at all this past month."

Have a look.

Over the last couple of years, Samantha has really pushed boundaries when it comes to working out and staying fit. She has also openly shared about her love-hate relationship with her trainers.

Samantha is basking in the success of her latest Tamil release, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Vignesh Shivn, the film is a triangular romantic comedy in which both Samantha and Nayanthara's characters love Vijay Sethupathi's character at the same time.

Samantha is currently looking forward to the release of upcoming film, Shakuntalam. She has teamed up with filmmaker Gunasekhar for the first time in this project.

Samantha made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), which fetched her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress. She then became the second actress ever to win both the Filmfare Award for Best Actress Tamil and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress Telugu in the same year, for her performances in the films Neethaane En Ponvasantham (2012) and Eega (2012).

OMG! Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan and others who were not part of Karan Johar’s birthday bash

For more news the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times