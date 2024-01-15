Interesting! Sanjay Kapoor Unveils Thrilling Journey in 'Merry Christmas' with Director Sriram Raghavan

Actor Sanjay Kapoor delves into his role in 'Merry Christmas,' sharing insights into his collaboration with renowned director Sriram Raghavan.
MUMBAI: Renowned actor Sanjay Kapoor, celebrated for his roles in 'The Fame Game' and 'Bloody Daddy,' takes center stage in Sriram Raghavan's latest offering, 'Merry Christmas,' alongside stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Reflecting on his experience working with the acclaimed director, Kapoor shares, "When Sriram sir approached me for 'Merry Christmas,' I was already an admirer of his work, having been captivated by films like 'Badlapur,' 'Johnny Gaddaar,' 'Ek Hasina Thi,' and 'Andhadhun.' His cinematic style resonates with me, and I was eager to explore the thrill he weaves into his narratives."

As Kapoor delves into the narrative, he reveals the pivotal nature of his character, which takes a colorful turn in the second half, altering the course of the film. Expressing confidence in Raghavan's directorial prowess, Kapoor remarks, "Upon hearing the script and understanding my role, I knew this was a project that would enhance my repertoire. Sriram sir's vision was compelling, and I immediately embraced the opportunity."

Expressing gratitude for the positive response to his work in 'Merry Christmas,' Kapoor acknowledges Raghavan's discerning eye for casting. "Being part of this fabulous project under Sriram sir's direction has been a fulfilling experience. I am grateful for the chance to collaborate with one of my favorite directors," he adds.

'Merry Christmas' unfolds its gripping tale in two languages, featuring different supporting actors. The Hindi version boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Simultaneously, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in parallel roles.

Katrina Kaif, sharing her thoughts on working with Sriram Raghavan, expresses, "Working with Sriram Raghavan was a dream come true for me. He's a phenomenal director with an incredible mind, and being on his set is like entering a whole different world."

With its release in theaters today, 'Merry Christmas' promises an intense and captivating cinematic experience under Sriram Raghavan's directorial finesse.

