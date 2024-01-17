Interesting! Sanjay Leela Bhansali Set to Direct Shah Rukh Khan in Upcoming Project: Rumors

MUMBAI: Sources reveal that Bhansali's upcoming project, set to commence production in May, is a tale close to the director's heart, promising to captivate audiences with its ambitious narrative. The official announcement is eagerly awaited, with insiders suggesting that this film will be a departure from Bhansali's signature intense period dramas, leaning towards a more lighthearted romantic comedy.

The grapevine indicates that Shah Rukh Khan has expressed interest in being part of this cinematic journey. The source discloses, "Inshallah is a step in a new direction for Sanjay Leela Bhansali in today’s time, and even he is in the mindset to explore a rather light-hearted romantic comedy, stepping back from the intense period dramas. SLB has met SRK a couple of times over the last few months. It’s a story and character which suits Shah Rukh Khan’s personality, and he is in conversations to get him on board."

Also Read:Soulful! Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his beauty his music holds

While Bhansali is considering multiple casting options and exploring different ideas, there are ongoing discussions with Ranveer Singh for a potential role in the film as well.

In the midst of these developments, Bhansali's passion project, Baiju Bawra, remains on the horizon, though the director is deliberating on the timing of its production. Currently engrossed in the post-production of Netflix’s Heeramandi, featuring a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhansali continues to add his cinematic touch to the industry.

As the anticipation builds for this new collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan, fans are eager to witness the magic these two Bollywood stalwarts will create together.

Also Read:Soulful! Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his beauty his music holds

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Bollywood Bubble