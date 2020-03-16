Interesting! Is Sara Ali Khan dating Sara Tendulkar’s ex-boyfriend? Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: A video featuring Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan with cricketer Shubman Gill having dinner is being widely shared on social media, sparking dating rumours between the two. The quick video, shared on TikTok, shows a woman saying that she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’, followed by a clip and a still of the actor sitting across the table from the cricketer. While the woman in the video identifies the restaurant as Bastian in Mumbai, other reports suggest that the two were in Dubai.

Sara makes headlines not just for her acting skills and style statements but also for travel diaries. Talking about her travel diaries, she has been documenting her US trip on Instagram Stories.



Taking to her social media handle, Sara gave a glimpse of her recent outing as she posed with two friends in a restaurant and wrote, “Welcome to NYC (New York City).” The actor also shared a collage of all the food pictures she clicked of her meal. Giving an insight into how special the meal was for her, Sara wrote, “It’s been a hot minute since I ate hot food that wasn’t plain muselli.” The actor wore a black outfit with a pair of glasses for her dinner with friends at the Chinese restaurant, Philippe Chow.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. She is now working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight.



Credit: The Indian Express