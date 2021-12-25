Interesting! Sara Ali Khan recalled how she was caught travelling in a local train to Elphinstone Road by mother Amrita Singh

MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan appeared on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote the upcoming film, 'Atrangi Re'. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. In a recent interaction, the actress revealed how she once lied to her mother Amrita Singh about her whereabouts but later was exposed because of a journalist.

Recently, the 'Kedarnath' actress told Kapil Sharma that she once lied to her mother and told her that mother that she was going to the neighbour’s house and took the local train to Elphinstone Road.

Kapil further quizzed Sara about the reason she traveled to Elphinstone Road, to which she winked and said that she went to meet another friend.

She further added that when Amrita had asked her where she was the previous day and she stuck to her story. But some journalist had called her mother and complimented her on how well she brought me up, and how I was taking the local train. The reporter even had a picture of her on the train.

'Atrangi Re' is slated to release on December 24. Sara is also a part of Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Vicky Kaushal. The stars will also team up for Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama.’

Credit: ETimes