Interesting! Sara Tendulkar’s fans think she resembles Alia Bhatt; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Sara Tendulkar, who is cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's daughter, has a huge fan following. Her charming personality and style statements have mesmerized her fans and admirers.

The diva is quite active on social media. She often shares the prettiest photos and videos with her Instagram family. She was photographed in Mumbai on Sunday night. Sara, who is currently in the news for her social media posts, was out with her friends for dinner when the photographers spotted her.

In the video, Sara can be seen donning a sleeveless green dress. Her buttoned-down number with a V-neckline made for the most gorgeous pick. She rounded off her look with pretty earrings and tied her hair in a neat ponytail. As soon as Sara stepped out of the eatery, the paparazzi surrounded her and began to capture her photos and videos.

Sara might not have entered the entertainment industry, but fans can't stop comparing her to a popular Bollywood actress. Well, many fans thought that she looks like Alia Bhatt, and they couldn't stop commenting the same on a popular paparazzo's Instagram post. She look likes Alia Bhatt," wrote one social media user while another commented, "For one second..i thought she is alia bhatt." Another user thought that Sara resembles both Alia and Shraddha Kapoor. While many social media users pointed out how Sara looks similar to Alia, many others kept calling Sachin's daughter "cute". Some netizens also jumped in Sara's defense after a few netizens criticised her for not posing for the photographers.

