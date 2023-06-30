Interesting! With SatyaPrem Ki Katha getting a good start at the box office, here’s a list of the upcoming movies of Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha has taken a good start at the box office. Well, the actress has some more interesting projects lined up. Check out the list below...
movie_image: 
Kiara Advani

MUMBAI: While post the pandemic not many actors have been getting one hit at the box office, Kiara Advani has been starring in movies that have done well at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a super hit at the box office, and Jugjugg Jeeyo also did reasonably well at the ticket windows.

Now, this week, her film SatyaPrem Ki Katha has been released in theatres, and the movie has taken a good start at the box office. Well, after SPK, Kiara will be seen in some interesting movies. Check out the list below...

Game Changer

After Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Kiara Advani has teamed up with Ram Charan again for a movie titled Game Changer. It is directed by Shankar, and while it’s a Telugu film, it will get a release pan-India, and will be dubbed in Hindi as well.

Also Read: What! Kartik Aaryan gets gifted a car by producers after every box office hit? Kiara Advani spills the beans

War 2

Yes, there have been reports that Kiara Advani will be seen in War 2. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as the male leads. Though it is not yet officially announced, audience is looking forward to watching Hrithik, Jr NTR, and Kiara in it.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next

Just like War 2, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next is also not yet officially announced. Reportedly, the makers have approached Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani for it. The two actresses have worked together earlier in Good Newwz, so the audience is excited for this movie as well.

Well, let’s hope that soon more projects featuring Kiara are announced.

Also Read: Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer takes a good start, but needs to keep the momentum

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan game changer Ram Charan War 2 Hrithik Roshan Jr NTR Kareena Kapoor Khan
