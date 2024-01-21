Interesting! Saurabh Sachdeva Opens Up on Career Turning Point with Animal

MUMBAI: Actor Saurabh Sachdeva, reflecting on the success of his recent commercial venture, Animal, believes that such films can be pivotal moments in an actor's journey. He acknowledges the unique impact of commercial movies, stating, "In a way, yes, a commercial movie can do what a creative project can’t. It reaches the masses; itni publicity hojaati hai. Chotti films ki problem hi yahi hai ki vo bech nahi paate hain apne aap ko," highlighting the marketing challenges faced by smaller projects.

The actor, now actively engaged in various projects across OTT and theatrical platforms, admits to initial doubts about the surge in opportunities. He shares his concern, saying, "Kahin log bore toh nahi ho jayenge mujhe harr jagah dekh kar?

This came to my mind, but then you can’t do anything, it is not in your hand, you go with the flow." Despite the scepticism, Sachdeva has received overwhelming appreciation, with audiences acknowledging his authenticity and unique approach to characters.

At 45, Saurabh Sachdeva's journey into the limelight was not hindered by a lack of opportunities in the industry but rather by personal inhibitions. He reveals, "It wasn’t anybody’s fault; I was coming my way. I was stopping myself because I never had the courage. I had the craft and its understanding, mai apna riyaaz roz karta hu subah 7 baje apni team ke saath, but courage aur self-esteem hi nahi tha." The actor, who spent years as an acting coach for notable names like Rana Daggubati, Richa Chadha, and Varun Dhawan, emphasizes the newfound recognition as both gratifying and humbling.

As Saurabh Sachdeva's career trajectory continues its upward arc, his authenticity and dedication to his craft are winning hearts, proving that sometimes, a commercial blockbuster can indeed be the turning point an actor needs.

Credit: The Hindustan Times