Interesting! Seema Pahwa Praises Alia Bhatt's Work Ethic in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shares Insights on Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Seema Pahwa Praises Alia Bhatt's Work Ethic in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shares Insights on Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Seema Pahwa, part of the cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi, commends Alia Bhatt as extremely hardworking, sincere, and respectful.
MUMBAI: Seema Pahwa, who collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, praises the actress for her work ethic and humility. Contrary to initial apprehensions, Seema found Alia to be extremely hardworking, sincere, and respectful, breaking the stereotype associated with successful actors. Seema, portraying the character of Sheela mausi in the film, expressed her comfort working with Alia and appreciated the warm and down-to-earth demeanour of the National Film Award-winning actress.

In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Seema Pahwa also shared her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Dispelling rumors of Bhansali's temperamental nature on set, Seema revealed that she never witnessed him raising his voice at anyone. Despite stories of his perfectionist approach, Seema felt fortunate to have a hands-off experience, appreciating the director's trust in the actors' creative process. She acknowledged the director's pursuit of perfection and emphasized that any perceived temperamental nature might stem from his commitment to achieving excellence in his work.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, released in 2022, narrates the life of Gangubai Kothewali, based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, with Alia Bhatt leading the cast alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn.

Seema Pahwa's insights offer a glimpse into the collaborative and respectful environment on the set of Gangubai Kathiawadi, dispelling misconceptions about both Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

