Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply to trolls who claim Jawan box-office numbers are fake, “ginta reh!...”

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. The film that released yesterday has made headlines for already making over Rs 65 crores at the box office. The film has a vast female cast that includes Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lekha Khan, Deepika Padukone, and many others.

During his recent Ask SRK session a fan asked the actor, “What about fake collection numbers of Jawaan? So many news that produces are spreading fake collection numbers.” Khan had an epic reply to it. He wrote, “Chupp baith aur ginta reh! bas!!! Don't get distracted in counting!!! #Jawan.”

Chupp baith aur ginta reh…bas!!! Don’t get distracted in counting!!! #Jawan https://t.co/vIsUn5W4X7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Jawan hit cinemas on 7th September in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film recently crossed Rs 1000 crores worldwide.

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Rajkumar’s Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.

