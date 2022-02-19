INTERESTING: Shah Rukh Khan to resume shooting for action-packed entertainer Atlee from next week!

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan will next feature in Pathan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

It is said that this film has some of the most lavish action scenes ever shot in any Bollywood movie.

Also, while the sets of Raju Hirani's SRK film are getting ready in Film City, SRK will utilize these days to shoot for his home production directed by Atlee. This will happen sometime next week in South Mumbai.

SRK's film with Atlee went on floors on September 21, last year, with Nayanthara as his co-star. The shooting began in Pune and later the schedule of the film took place in between the Pathan shooting. Atlee first met SRK during the IPL after which the two decided to work together. SRK has always been very clear that he does not want to work in a remake and therefore a new script was written for him.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Atlee's film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer. Reportedly, SRK will essay a double role in the movie, there are speculations that it could be of a father and a son. The film will also star Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in important roles.

