Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it

MUMBAI:Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan, and now, the Indian Premier League has started.

We all know that SRK has a team named Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL and yesterday, a match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore had taken place and the former won the match by 81 runs. Shah Rukh Khan was there at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata to cheer for his team.

While of course it was a great moment for all the audience to watch SRK cheer for his team, one more thing has grabbed everyone’s attention and that is the hoodie that the superstar was wearing. So, it is the same hoodie that Aryan Khan had worn at Tania Shroff's birthday bash. Check out the picture below...

Well, it’s not a big deal if a father wears the same hoodie that his son wore. But, of course, as it’s the King Khan of Bollywood, it has become the talk of the town. But, isn’t SRK looking handsome in the hoodie?

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s movies, the actor has Jawan and Dunki lined up. Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, is slated to release in June this year, and Dunki, which has Taapsee Pannu as the female lead, is scheduled to hit the big screens during Christmas this year.

