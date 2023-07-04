Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it

Shah Rukh Khan was there at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata yesterday to cheer for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. While of course it was a great moment for all the audience to watch SRK cheer for his team, one more thing has grabbed everyone’s attention and that is the hoodie that the superstar was wearing.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 18:32
movie_image: 
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it

MUMBAI:Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan, and now, the Indian Premier League has started.

We all know that SRK has a team named Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL and yesterday, a match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore had taken place and the former won the match by 81 runs. Shah Rukh Khan was there at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata to cheer for his team.

Also Read: Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was supposed to do another film with late actress Divya Bharti and was shocked to hear of her sudden passing

While of course it was a great moment for all the audience to watch SRK cheer for his team, one more thing has grabbed everyone’s attention and that is the hoodie that the superstar was wearing. So, it is the same hoodie that Aryan Khan had worn at Tania Shroff's birthday bash. Check out the picture below...

 

 

Well, it’s not a big deal if a father wears the same hoodie that his son wore. But, of course, as it’s the King Khan of Bollywood, it has become the talk of the town. But, isn’t SRK looking handsome in the hoodie?

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s movies, the actor has Jawan and Dunki lined up. Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, is slated to release in June this year, and Dunki, which has Taapsee Pannu as the female lead, is scheduled to hit the big screens during Christmas this year.

Also Read: Yami Gautam beats Shah Rukh Khan and soars high with her #2 spot on IMDB most popular list, Winning Fans' Hearts Everywhere!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan IPL Kolkata Knight Riders JAWAN Nayanthara Dunki Taapsee Pannu Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 18:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Mahasangam episode to take place between Faltu and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:These days channels are bringing the Mahasangam episode between shows in order to increase the TRPs and to keep...
Katha Ankahee: Destiny Plans! Viaan plans to befriend Katha's son, Unaware of the truth
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Kya Baat Hai! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in the same mood
MUMBAI:      A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie came to Mumbai and it...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:      TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Kya Baat Hai! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in the same mood

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Kya Baat Hai! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in the same mood
Wow! Gumrah actress Mrunal Thakur is a beach baby, check out her latest photoshoot
Wow! Gumrah actress Mrunal Thakur is a beach baby, check out her latest photoshoot
Karan Johar
Shocking! These Bollywood celebs had to turn off or limit comments on social media after getting trolled
Nysa Devgan
Wow! Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani’s trip to Rajasthan with their squad defines friendship goals
Janhvi Kapoor
Adorable! Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor reacted when paparazzi called her cute
Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul to host Filmfare Awards 2023
Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul to host Filmfare Awards 2023