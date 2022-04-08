INTERESTING! Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat could have been Salman Khan’s home; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a great bonding. The actors, who are two loved superstars in Bollywood, have made a strong place for themselves in showbiz and enjoy a huge fan following.

They often give each other a shoutout in interviews and on social media. Recently, Shah Rukh also hinted that Salman might be a part of a song in his upcoming film, Pathaan, and said that working with him was a ‘brotherly experience’. In a recent interview, Salman spoke about Shah Rukh’s one thing, which he wished he had – his Mumbai mansion, Mannat, which Salman said was first offered to him, but he declined. Yes, you read that right!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan co-starred in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. In addition to this, they have made cameos in each other's films. According to reports the actors could soon star in a thriller by filmmaker Aditya Chopra. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan share a close friendship, but there was a phase, some years ago, when they were not on talking terms after they got into a fight at actor Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008.

When Salman was asked about the one thing that Shah Rukh Khan had, which he wished he had, the actor said in an interview to journalist Faridoon Shahryar: "That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had to come me first, when I had just started off. My dad (film producer and script writer Salim Khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house). I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house).”

Mannat, which is home to Shah Rukh, wife and interior designer Gauri Khan and their three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, is located in Mumbai’s Bandra and is reportedly valued at approximately Rs 200 crore.

