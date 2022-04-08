INTERESTING! Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat could have been Salman Khan’s home; Deets Inside

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a great bonding. The actors, who are two loved superstars in Bollywood, have made a strong place for themselves in showbiz and enjoy a huge fan following.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 12:51
movie_image: 
INTERESTING! Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat could have been Salman Khan’s home; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a great bonding. The actors, who are two loved superstars in Bollywood, have made a strong place for themselves in showbiz and enjoy a huge fan following.

They often give each other a shoutout in interviews and on social media. Recently, Shah Rukh also hinted that Salman might be a part of a song in his upcoming film, Pathaan, and said that working with him was a ‘brotherly experience’. In a recent interview, Salman spoke about Shah Rukh’s one thing, which he wished he had – his Mumbai mansion, Mannat, which Salman said was first offered to him, but he declined. Yes, you read that right!

ALSO READ:Lesser-Known Facts! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to work in Shah Rukh Khan starrer because of Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan co-starred in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. In addition to this, they have made cameos in each other's films. According to reports the actors could soon star in a thriller by filmmaker Aditya Chopra. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan share a close friendship, but there was a phase, some years ago, when they were not on talking terms after they got into a fight at actor Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008. 

When Salman was asked about the one thing that Shah Rukh Khan had, which he wished he had, the actor said in an interview to journalist Faridoon Shahryar: "That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had to come me first, when I had just started off. My dad (film producer and script writer Salim Khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house). I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house).”

Mannat, which is home to Shah Rukh, wife and interior designer Gauri Khan and their three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, is located in Mumbai’s Bandra and is reportedly valued at approximately Rs 200 crore.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

ALSO READ:OMG! Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to join hands for This film?

CREDIT:  HINDUSTAN TIMES

Shah Rukh Khan Mannat Salman Khan Aditya Chopra Karan Arjun Katrina Kaif Pathaan Bollywood movies Bollywood News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 12:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra gets trolled for covering his face completely as they step out for dinner
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the A-list real-life couples in the entertainment world. Recently, the...
Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Charu stands against Akriti, supports Gungun
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Havoc! Kunal to bring troubles for Akshara and Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Confirmed! Ishaan Khatter bags role in filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa
MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa has been making headlines for a long time now because of its ensemble cast - Alia...
Explosive! After Mallika Sherawat and Kangana Ranaut’s casting couch remark, KRK asks “Why are they revealing the truth when their career is over?”
MUMBAI: Kamaal R Khan often makes headlines for his controversial statements. He sent shockwaves yesterday when he...
MX VDesi announces the blockbuster Korean-drama 'One the Woman'
MUMBAI: The highly rated Korean Drama is exclusive to MX Player in India  One face, two different personalities! It's...
Recent Stories
farhan-ishan
Confirmed! Ishaan Khatter bags role in filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa
Latest Video