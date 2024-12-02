Interesting! Shahid Kapoor Emphasizes the Importance of Experimenting with Looks in Films: "I'm Here to Serve the Role, Not Myself"

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, renowned for his versatility, delves into the significance of embracing diverse looks in films, distinguishing himself from peers who adhere to a singular appearance. In a candid interview, Kapoor highlights his dedication to portraying characters authentically, emphasizing the role's requirements over personal vanity.

Acknowledging the tendency among some actors to maintain a consistent look across projects, Kapoor affirms his divergence from this trend. "I am an actor," he asserts, "here to do what the role requires me to do." Unlike those who prioritize self-image, Kapoor prioritizes character immersion, embracing the transformative nature of acting.

Discussing his recent film, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," Kapoor elucidates his willingness to adapt his appearance to suit the role's demands. While he appreciates the opportunity to diversify his portrayal, he underscores his primary commitment to character authenticity rather than personal appearance.

In an exclusive conversation, Kapoor elaborates on the necessity of genre exploration for sustained relevance in the industry. He underscores the importance of breaking boundaries and avoiding typecasting, advocating for a varied repertoire to cater to evolving audience preferences.

Reflecting on his career trajectory, Kapoor emphasizes the need to transcend genre limitations, a feat he accomplished through persistent experimentation and risk-taking. By challenging conventional norms and resisting categorization, Kapoor has carved a distinctive niche for himself in the industry.

As Kapoor navigates the dynamic landscape of Bollywood, his commitment to authenticity, versatility, and genre exploration continues to define his illustrious career, ensuring his enduring relevance in an ever-evolving industry.

