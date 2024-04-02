Interesting! Shahid Kapoor Responds to Hrithik Roshan's Take on Stardom: I Have the Opposite Problem

Shahid Kapoor shares his perspective on Hrithik Roshan's views about the burden of stardom, expressing his contrasting stance on balancing acting and star status.
MUMBAI: As Shahid Kapoor gears up for the release of his upcoming film "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," he addressed Hrithik Roshan's recent statement regarding the challenges of being a star. In a conversation with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Shahid responded to Hrithik's viewpoint on feeling relaxed without the burden of star expectations.

Contrary to Hrithik's sentiment, Shahid humorously remarked, "I think I am on the other side of the fence. I have the opposite problem." Kapoor elaborated on his perspective, emphasizing that he values his identity as an actor and is reluctant to sacrifice it for stardom.

Acknowledging Hrithik's perspective, Shahid emphasized the diverse nature of their cinematic journeys, stating, "It is also the nature of films that we do, the choices we make, the graph that each one of us chooses. I think, in that, his journey is very different to mine."

Drawing inspiration from legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar, Shahid asserted his commitment to preserving the actor within him. "I would not let the actor in me go. That’s not just something I would do. I won’t," he affirmed.

Hrithik Roshan had earlier shared his thoughts on stardom during the promotions of "Fighter," describing it as both a gift and a burden. Shahid, however, emphasized that for him, acting and stardom can coexist, citing examples of actors who successfully navigate both aspects.

In a separate discussion with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor praised his co-star Kriti Sanon's natural chemistry and shared insights into their collaborative experience, especially while shooting dance sequences for the film. Kapoor highlighted the joy and enthusiasm they shared, emphasizing their "natural chemistry."

As Shahid Kapoor continues to navigate the nuanced balance between being a star and an actor, his upcoming film promises to showcase his versatile talents on the big screen.

Credit: News 18 

