Interesting! Shahid Kapoor uses his fights with Mira while shooting intense scenes

MUMBAI : Shahid Kapoor has established himself in the Hindi film industry. The actor has worked in a lot of projects that have been blockbusters. His last release Kabir Singh broke many records. Up next, he will be seen in the sports drama Jersey. Recently, Shahid talked about how he balances work and family.

Shahid is married to Mira Rajput and the couple has two kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. When he was asked how he manages work and family time, the actor said that he uses incidents that take place at home in his film scenes.

He consciously chooses roles that make his kids proud of him when they grow up. The actor said, "Once you are married and have kids, you realise that, that is where life begins. Everything just converges. There is a thrust, focus and clarity in every sphere of life. I have felt that shift and I am grateful for it. As for Mira, when we fight, I use it all for my intense scenes, and when we have happier moments, I use that energy to spread positivity. It works for me in every way."

Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Nani-starrer film with the same name. It features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor.

Credits: TOI