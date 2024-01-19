Interesting! Shammi Kapoor was furious at Anubhav Sinha for offering him a villain role in a TV show “aapki himmat kaise hui…”

MUMBAI: Popular Hindi film director has not only given us thought provoking films but also Tv shows. He once had the opportunity of working with legendary actor Shammi Kapoor for his Tv show Shikast where Kapoor played the role of a villain. He has now recalled an anecdote of how Kapoor took up the role and what happened next.

Recalling his experience, Sinha said, “I made a show called Shikast. Somebody gave me Rs 60,000 to make a pilot. I wanted Shammi Kapoor to play the villain, so I sent him the script. He read it and called me up. He said, ‘Aayiye mujhe aapse milna hai. I went over, and he said, ‘Maine aapko iss liye bulaya hai ke aapki himmat kaise hui mujhe villain ka role offer karne ki.”

Anubhav then convinced Kapoor to do the show as he said that he thought Shammiji looked the part. However Kapoor said he had some conditions that he should be paid a certain amount as well as he would come at a certain time and leave by 6 pm. The duo became good friends and one day Anubhav found Shammi hanging around on sets till 10:00pm and when asked, he said, “My car is in your shot!”

Meanwhile, Anubhav approached Gulzar as he wanted to use his poetry in the show. The latter however wanted to first see a pilot of the show before letting him use his poetry. Sinha made Naseeruddin Shah recite the poem. After seeing the pilot, Sinha recalled, “He watched the pilot and hugged me. He said, “I see your struggle, and this is my contribution. I don’t want anything for the poem.”

