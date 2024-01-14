Interesting! Sharad Kelkar Delights in Today's Kids Being Fans of Lord Hanuman

MUMBAI: Renowned actor Sharad Kelkar, the voice behind 'Ravan' in 'The Legend of Hanuman Season 3,' expresses delight in the fact that today's children are enthusiastic fans of Lord Hanuman. Reflecting on his own memories and connection with Hanuman, Sharad highlights the deity's enduring popularity across generations.

"It's wonderful that today’s kids too are fans of Lord Hanuman. We all are! And I say, as a 40-year-old man, I too am a fan of Lord Hanuman. He gives you the power to do what you must. You go to temples and whenever you need that strength, you say Jai Bajrang Bali," shares Sharad Kelkar.

The actor shares a heartwarming anecdote about how he and his daughter incorporate the name of Lord Hanuman into their playfulness. He reveals, "Till date, when I have a mock fight with my daughter, I say Jai Bajrang Bali, and she knows that Bajrang Bali will give us power. So, as the audience, I would say, I want to see Lord Hanuman overcoming all challenges. That is because he is everyone's favorite."

'The Legend of Hanuman' Season 3, featuring Sharad Kelkar as the voice of 'Ravan,' is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 12. The series continues to capture the imagination of audiences with its compelling narrative centered around the beloved deity.

