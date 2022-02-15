Interesting! Shibani Dandekar was also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s bachelor’s party, deets inside

MUMBAI: All eyes are on Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar ever since the news of their wedding came out. Today Farhan shared a picture with his boy gang from his bachelor party and what really caught our attention was Shibani Dandekar’s presence at Farhan’s party.

In the picture, we can see Farhan Akhtar posing with his bunch of friends. The boys looked happy as they were all in casual attires. Farhan wore a grey tee over grey shorts and also wore a red bandanna. The actor could be seen wearing his geeky glasses too and beside him, we could see one of his friends holding two face masks. One was of Shibani and the other was of Farhan. Sharing this picture, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor wrote, “The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever.” Shibani took to the comments section and wrote, “um technically i’m there too.”

Meanwhile, talking about their wedding, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that Farhan and Shibani will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on 21 February. The celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.

"Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter and celebration,” informed a source in the know.

Credit: Pinkvilla