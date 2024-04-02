Interesting! Siddhant Chaturvedi Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Vidhu Vinod Chopra after Praises for Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail'

Bollywood sensation Siddhant Chaturvedi shares admiration for Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' and reveals his dream collaboration with director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
MUMBAI: In an exclusive chat, Siddhant Chaturvedi, riding high on the success of the Netflix film "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," delved into his admiration for Vikrant Massey's performance in "12th Fail" and expressed his eagerness to work with acclaimed director Vidhu Vinod Chopra in the future.

During the lighthearted conversation, when asked about the director he aspires to collaborate with, Siddhant promptly named Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He reminisced about his deep-rooted admiration for Chopra's work, recalling a personal experience when his father sent him to watch "Parinda" during a Vidhu Vinod Chopra film festival at PVR. Siddhant expressed being a longtime fan of the director, and this desire to work together stems from that admiration.

Sharing his thoughts on Vikrant Massey's "12th Fail," Siddhant praised the film's relatability, especially considering his own small-town background and experiences as a CA aspirant. He applauded Vikrant Massey's stellar performance in the movie, expressing his connection with the narrative. The film revolves around the journey of UPSC aspirants, with Vikrant Massey portraying the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The movie "12th Fail" has garnered additional acclaim as it earned an independent nomination for the Oscars 2024 and is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Siddhant Chaturvedi's recent film, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," directed by Arjun Varain Singh, he shares the screen with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The film explores the intertwined journey of three best friends navigating aspirations, relationships, and emotions.

As Siddhant continues to bask in the success of his recent projects, fans eagerly await the potential collaboration between the rising star and the esteemed director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

