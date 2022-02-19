INTERESTING: Siddhant Chaturvedi OPENS UP on his experience shooting with Katrina Kaif in ‘Phone Bhoot’

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi is making quite some waves with his career moves.

Recently, he shared that after he made his audience cry in his last film, ‘Gehraiyaan’, he is all set to make them laugh in ‘Phone Bhoot’. Apart from this, the actor also shared an update on his other film titled, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’ where he will be seen reuniting with Ananya Panday after ‘Gehraiyaan’. The movie will also feature Adarsh Gourav in the lead role.

Spilling some beans on the movie, Siddhant said that it is a coming-of- digital age story of three friends in Mumbai. The actor revealed that he will start shooting for the film in April after wrapping up his upcoming action film, ‘Yudhra’.

Speaking about Phone Bhoot, in an interaction with a news portal, Siddhant opened up about his experience of working with Katrina Kaif in the film. He said that it was fun and she’s a bro. The actor added that Katrina gets all the jokes and humour. She is very chilled. Siddhant also stated that he got to learn a lot from the actress and that he had a very good experience.

Meanwhile, Katrina also has ‘Tiger 3’ in her kitty with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

