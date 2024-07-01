Interesting! Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up on Limited Bollywood Friendships Despite Working with 'Big Stars'

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi, a rising star in Bollywood with notable performances in films like 'Gully Boy' and 'Gehraiyaan,' recently discussed the dynamics of friendships in the film industry. Despite collaborating with big names such as Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Siddhant revealed that building connections in Bollywood can be challenging due to the demanding schedules of the industry's prominent figures.

Speaking about his experience working with co-star Adarsh Gourav and director Arjun Varain Singh in the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Siddhant acknowledged the difficulties in forming close bonds. He expressed understanding for the busy lives of established stars, noting that they, like him, strive to balance various aspects of their lives.

Siddhant, who has been linked with Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, emphasized that the industry's top talents often find it challenging to spare time for social interactions. He highlighted the cordial exchanges at events, where quick greetings are exchanged, and the demanding nature of their professional commitments takes precedence.

The actor shared, "They are good actors, all of them. They get into the process where they shut off from the world. Even I have the same process. So, I don't complain."

Reflecting on his journey as an outsider in the industry, Siddhant expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received. He acknowledged the kindness of established actors and recognized the difficulties they face in managing their multifaceted lives.

Siddhant's recent film, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' released on Netflix, explores the complexities of social media and its impact on relationships. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the movie delves into the lives of 20-somethings navigating love, heartbreak, and friendship in the digital age.

Credit: Hindustan Times