Interesting! Siddharth Anand Reflects on the Success of 'Pathaan' and Anticipation for 'Fighter' Release in 2024

As the new year unfolds, director Siddharth Anand takes a nostalgic journey back to 2023, recalling the anxious moments before the release of Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan.'
MUMBAI: In a heartfelt note, director Siddharth Anand revisits the transformative year of 2023, which commenced with nervousness and anxiety surrounding the release of his film 'Pathaan.' The backdrop was marked by the prevailing sentiment of 'Boycott Bollywood' and scepticism towards Hindi films. Despite the challenges, 'Pathaan,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, overcame the odds and became an unexpected blockbuster, releasing on January 25, 2023.

Siddharth Anand shares his vivid memories from the night before the release, waking up feeling numb, and the emotional rollercoaster of public reviews. The director recalls the momentous day when the unanimous declaration of 'BLOCKBUSTER' echoed in response to 'Pathaan.' Amidst the success, Siddharth Anand and Mamta, his collaborator, embarked on a new journey by launching their film company, MARFLIX, with the ambitious project 'Fighter.'

Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming love and support showered on 'Pathaan,' Siddharth Anand looks ahead to 2024 with a mix of nervousness and excitement as 'Fighter' gears up for release. He acknowledges the significance of 'Fighter' as more than just a film, emphasizing the dedication and passion invested in the project.

Siddharth Anand concludes his note by extending New Year wishes to the audience and expressing hope that the same love bestowed upon 'Pathaan' will resonate with 'Fighter.' The trailer of 'Fighter' is eagerly anticipated, set to be unveiled in the first week of January.

