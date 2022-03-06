Interesting! Sidhu Moose Wala passes away: Gippy Grewal threatens legal action if Sidhu’s unreleased works get leaked

Gippy Grewal, the Punjabi singer, urges music producers to not release or leak any unfinished or finished unreleased tracks of the late singer. Sidhu died just last week after being shot mercilessly at a young age of 28.
MUMBAI: Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has shook the nation and not just that, KK followed his way to heaven pretty soon and all this had led to the nation grieving such celebrated talent.

Gippy Grewal, the Punjabi singer, urges music producers to not release or leak any unfinished or finished unreleased tracks of the late singer. Sidhu died just last week after being shot mercilessly at a young age of 28.

Gippy threatened legal action on Thursday through his twitter post against any leaking or releasing of Sidhu’s works. He shared it with the hashtag #SidhuMooseWala and said, “We request all the music producers Sidhu has worked with in the past, to refrain from releasing or sharing his finished/unfinished tracks. If his work gets leaked, we will take legal action against the individuals involved. Please hand over all the content to his father after Sidhu’s Bhog on June 8th.”

Gippy also urged all the family members and friends of Sidhu to not share anything since only his father should be the one to decide everything about it.

Sidhu was killed on the 29th of May and the incident took place after the Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 people and that list included Sidhu. The popular Singer-rapper was cremated on Tuesday and thousands of grieving fans had gathered for the same in Jawaharke. 

